2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $39,000

You have to see this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom mobile home in popular Maplewood Estates! You'll love the double carport, fully fenced in yard, and outstanding closets/storage throughout. Many "news" to name including freshly painted walls, new carpet and window coverings in bedrooms, newer laminate flooring in bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. New exhaust fan in main bathroom, new dishwasher, refrigerator, hood vent, kitchen faucet and under sink plumbing. Newer roof and a/c unit. This convenient location makes for easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and the interstate. Not to mention just steps away from the clubhouse amenities including an exercise room, in-ground pool, playground, and basketball court. Lot leased land - $578/month includes water/sewer. Resident Application and management approval required - $20 application fee per adult. Maplewood Estates does not allow rental properties. AMA.