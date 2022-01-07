 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $40,900

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $40,900

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $40,900

Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity! This home welcomes you in with an open floor plan, bright natural light, and more. This home is near many schools, parks, and many places to dine. It's not often you see a home for this price! Stop that car and schedule your private tour today! AMA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert