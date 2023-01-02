2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $439,000

Open House Sunday 12/4 from 11-1. This new construction home is all finished and waiting for you Welcome to Citadel Signature Homes’ new "Timeless Collection" masterpiece, The Dre. This spacious ranch has a modern feel with tons of natural light. The main floor shows off the custom kitchen, walk-in pantry, large great room, office and breakfast nook that steps out to a quaint covered patio. The master suite boasts, tiled shower, large walk-in closet with double sinks. Your buyer's will be impressed with the attention to detail and the overall functionality of the floor plan. Plenty of space in the finished great room. If you need a few extra bedrooms the basement does have the option of 2 additional bedrooms.