2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Spacious 2 bedroom ranch sits on a corner lot with 2 car detached garage with additional storage/workspace and extra long driveway. Home has 2 full bathrooms, one on each level. Home is being sold as part of a package with a multi purposed, zoned Community Commercial property and 1 other single family home located at 4804 N 30th St and 3014 Larimore. Properties must be sold as a package.