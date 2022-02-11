2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $45,000

Location! Location! Location! Perfect location, near all stores and restaurants & schools. Darling mobile home is completely updated. Walk into large open family room with beautiful laminate floors & vaulted ceiling. Great room is open to kitchen. Kitchen has a huge island/breakfast bar. White cabinets, granite countertops, SS gas stove, refrigerator, & microwave stay. Newer vinyl windows throughout. New siding and spray foam in 2020. Roof is 3 years old. New gutters and new skirting. Front deck & back deck. This home has a front yard. There is off street parking for 3-4 cars. Solar powered, wireless security cameras are included. Land is leased by Maplewood Estates. Monthly fee is $585, includes rent, water/sewer, inground pool, community clubhouse, exercise room, playground & basketball court. Maplewood Estates is very nice. Homes are all owned, rentals not allowed. Wonderful mobile home with reasonable fees, cheaper than rent. Perfect location!