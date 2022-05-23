OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/11 AND SUNDAY 7/12 1:00-3:00PM. Model home not for sale. Remarkable custom home. Hickory floors, barn door in entry, granite, craftsman trim and doors, fireplace, wall with cabinets, laundry sink, drop zone, SS appliances, gas range, huge pantry, tiled walk-in shower. Many extras.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $490,706
New details were released Thursday for the proposed main city library at 72nd and Dodge Streets. Most of the $100 million cost would be covered by private donors.
Prolific Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday after an eight-month battle with cancer. At the time of his death, Cutchall owned 44 restaurants in five states.
Nebraska left tackle Teddy Prochazka "heard the pop" of his left knee last October. The rehab from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus has been intense — and painful.
Omaha police said a 57-year-old Omaha man died Tuesday after he was injured Sunday in a road rage incident.
The free concert on July 2 is part of a four-day celebration to mark the reopening of downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January.
A winning candidate in the May primary election was indicted Wednesday for wire and bank fraud after allegedly misusing $202,000 in government grants for a nonprofit Omaha training facility.
Nebraska softball shut out North Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
Julie Slama’s lawyers filed a response to Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit Monday with new details, including a more specific description of the allegations behind her claim of sexual battery.
Omaha Public Schools board members, teachers and parents responded to the news that nearly 700 teachers will be leaving the district by July 1. The departures have increased 80% from last year.