2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $493,568

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/11 AND SUNDAY 7/12 1:00-3:00PM. Model home not for sale. Remarkable custom home. Hickory floors, barn door in entry, granite, craftsman trim and doors, fireplace, wall with cabinets, laundry sink, drop zone, SS appliances, gas range, huge pantry, tiled walk-in shower. Many extras.

