OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/11 AND SUNDAY 7/12 1:00-3:00PM. Model home not for sale. Remarkable custom home. Hickory floors, barn door in entry, granite, craftsman trim and doors, fireplace, wall with cabinets, laundry sink, drop zone, SS appliances, gas range, huge pantry, tiled walk-in shower. Many extras.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $494,535
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mother of a Nebraska man suspected of fatally shooting three people before turning the gun on himself in an Iowa state park Friday said that her son gave no indication that anything was wrong.
Most of Narduzzi's blast of Whipple is whiny fiction, Sam McKewon writes, but there's one fact the Pittsburgh coach didn't mention that matters — especially for Nebraska in 2022.
Nebraska and Michigan made big moves in this month's Big Ten recruiting scoreboard, while a few East Division schools took a tumble.
Scott Frost the player, with a chip on his shoulder, unleashed a season worth of playmaking and clutch quarterbacking, writes Tom Shatel. Is that Frost still in there?
A longtime educator and former dean of students at Bellevue West High School died after being rushed to a hospital July 16 from a golf course in northwest Omaha.
It’s a matter of weeks — not months — until the Huskers are in Ireland and a prove-it season kicks off. Every moment until then counts.
The opening of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County has been delayed. The facility, slated to open this year, now is set to open in 2024.
The Sarpy County Board took the first steps Tuesday toward complying with new standards being imposed by Major League Baseball for bringing the 11-year-old Werner Park up to snuff.
The muggy weather didn't deter thousands of people from having some fun in Memorial Park Friday night during the annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show.
Nebraska’s walk-on program has long formed a bedrock of success inside Memorial Stadium. Here's seven Husker walk-ons to watch.