2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $65,000

Come see this 2 Bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage. This home has a fenced front yard and partly fenced rear yard. This home has a lot of potential as a great investment opportunity! Bonus features include vinyl siding and a great location with Kennedy Elementary School just across the street and a nearby park. It's not very often you come across a home for this price. AMA.

