2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $68,000

Solid investment property or first time home. Low maintenance 2 bed 1 bath home with two year old furnace, water heater, paint and carpet. Metal roof and off street parking. Tenant occupied, month to month, 900/mo. Measurements approximate.

