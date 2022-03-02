 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $69,900

Come see this 2 bed 2 bath home. This home has a lot of potential as a great investment opportunity! Bonus features include a great location close to elementary school and near downtown Omaha with many places to dine and shop! It's not very often you come across a home for this price. AMA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert