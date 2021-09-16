 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000

This is a stunning unit in the prestigious 1101 Jackson building. You have an unobstructed view of the brick streets and the Old Market Dining and Arts district. The natural character of the building shows through with panoramic windows, exposed brick walls and high ceilings accented with marble flooring, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. No expense was spared and the quality shows through. Appliances are included consisting of gas wolf range, subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. The second bedroom is currently being used as an office and seller is willing to install 3/4 wall, install door and remove built in bookcase to make this a complete bedroom and large closet. 2 underground parking stalls with storage cabinets.

