 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $700,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $700,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $700,000

Presenting Chateau Mirabelle, a stunning & unique multi-purpose estate that combines extraordinary living space with breathtaking grounds. The property includes a stunning main house & guest house w/ new roof (11k) & office totaling 3,500 sq ft of finished living space. Amenities abound in a masterpiece of design & craftsmanship including soaring ceilings, wood flooring, 18 exquisite chandeliers, custom cabinets & window coverings, Lincrusta wallpaper & more. LL ready for extra bed and bath

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert