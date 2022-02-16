2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $80,000

Nestled on an expansive, west-facing lot, this 1.5 Story is an amazing opportunity for you to call home or the perfect house to add to your investment portfolio too! The spacious main floor offers a cozy living room, eat-in kitchen with tons of natural light plus a bedroom and bathroom too! Work the day away in the finished, oversized second floor or spend summer evenings with family and friends in the huge backyard! Close proximity to all of life's amenities plus loads of storage in the basement should top this one off as a must have, so hurry here to call it yours today!