2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $82,000

The original wood floors and trim are in beautiful shape, the spacious kitchen has some new appliances, laundry and a glass slider that lets all the natural light in, and bonus room perfect for your desktop & media room off the kitchen along with bedroom and a bath on the main. The finished 1/2 story above is the perfect master suite with its own bath and room for walk in closet! Head downstairs to find your own 1 car garage & unfinished space perfect as an equity building opportunity. Yard is fully fenced front and back. Fresh exterior paint and a fully finished yard, close to all shopping, dining and bus stops, this one is fit for a King!