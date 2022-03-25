 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $85,000

Great investment in South Omaha in need of some repair. Price reflects that. Sewer line has tree roots according to a company that went to check a sewer issue. Paperwork is in the documents along with the disclosure. There is a new set of garage door with all the hardware at the house and it will stay. There is parking on the back of the garage also.

