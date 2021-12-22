 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $85,000

Tenant-occupied home ready for new investor ownership. Many upgrades in recent years: kitchen cupboards, paint, carpet, updated furnace, central air and electrical. Roof and gutters are approximately 4 years old. Newer vinyl windows and siding. Recent paint to basement walls and floor for a fresh look. Garage door opener included as well.

