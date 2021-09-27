2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS for The NEW Loveland Estates Development in the Heart of District 66! Limited to ONLY 10 Semi-Custom Homes & 8 Custom Estate Homes this Convenient Luxury Development is a Rare Opportunity to build YOUR DREAM HOME! Through market research & thoughtful design Bloomfield Custom Homes has streamlined your custom build process. The pictured blueprint is ONLY 1 of the pre-designed ranch home options (also 1.5 story) for Semi-Custom Home Lots 1-10. ALL plans are customizable - inside & out! Homes include: Zero entry & Elevator options. Custom Cabinetry. Solid surface countertops. Designer tiles, flooring, hardware & fixtures. Pella Windows & Doors. Presidential shingles. Landscape package, Vaulted main ceiling options. LL Daylight windows & 10’ ceiling option (based on lot). Customization hours with Architect Vince Kunasek & JH Interior Design Studio. Plus, the benefit of HOA exterior maintenance & services so you can DO MORE OF WHAT YOU LOVE! Nothing but the BEST!