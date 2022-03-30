2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

This one of a kind Penthouse is the perfect place for the Urban dweller looking for a true downtown loft. The lofts timber beams and brick walls are a very prominent feature throughout. These features have been complemented with glass to retain the open concept plan. The use of original materials pairs effectively with the functional design and uncompromising style throughout. This exquisite condo sits at the crossroads of everything downtown and as you sit on the rooftop deck overlooking everything that is and will be downtown you are reminded of just how true that is. This is your opportunity to watch it all happen!