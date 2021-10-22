 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $87,000

Let me show you where to kick it at!! The original wood floors and trim are in beautiful shape, the spacious kitchen has a pantry, glass slider letting all the natural light in, and bonus room perfect for your desktop & media alongside 2 bedrooms and a bath on the main. The finished 1/2 story above is the perfect master suite with its own bath! Head downstairs to find your own 1 car garage & unfinished space perfect as an equity building opportunity. Yard is fully fenced front and back. Fresh exterior paint and a fully finished yard, close to all shopping, dining and bus stops, this one is fit for a King!

