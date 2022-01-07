2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $89,900

Contract Pending On The Market For BackUP Offers! Are you looking for the right investment or first home? This home is your answer! This 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 car garage at this price is hard to find. There is newer flooring and fresh paint throughout the main floor. The unfinished half story and basement are ready for your personal touch. The roof is only 2 years old and newer water heater. Do not forget about the enclosed porch at the back of the house to entertain friends and family. This home previously rented for $850. Seller offering $500 credit for appliances. Located close to Metro Community College and Creighton campuses. Do not hesitate to schedule your showing today!