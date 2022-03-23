 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $93,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $93,000

Cute Bungalow in its own wooded glen, just south of the Zoo. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout the home. New carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Outside storage shed behind the house. New concrete retaining walls in the front of the home. New roof in 2019. Minutes away from interstate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert