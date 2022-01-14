 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $95,000

Charming 1st time home or great investment! Large front porch and mature landscaping. Two bedrooms and jack and Jill on the main floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Third bedroom is on the 2nd floor and utilities are in the lower level. One car garage and long driveway for plenty of off street parking. Newer roof and gutters. Currently rented so need 24 hour notice to show.

