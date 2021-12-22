 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $99,000

This gem has lots of updates! Check out the new kitchen cabinets and counters. The furnace and air conditioner are only 3 years young. Other updates include new carpet in bedrooms, living room and dining room; partially updated bathroom; many interior doors are brand new; and brand new sidewalk to the front porch. Whew! That's a lot of updates. There’s also vinyl siding, vinyl windows and don’t miss the updated electrical and plumbing. You’re going to love the large front porch and there’s also a small enclosed porch on the back. It’s located directly across the street from an elementary school, which could come in handy. This is the one you’ve been waiting for!

