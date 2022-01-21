 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $115,000

2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $115,000

2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $115,000

Super cute & ready to enjoy. 2 bed 1 bath. Home on 3 level lots. THE BIG EMPTY LOT TO THE EAST IS INCLUDED...Plenty of room to build nice shop or garage. New carpet & laminate flooring. Freshly painted interior. New Furnace & thermostat 2020. New toilet, sink & flooring in bath. Main sewer & H2O line replaced to home and main water line shut off installed 2020. Main floor utility room. Washer and dryer included. Fenced side yard for pets. Off street concrete parking pad. Storage shed. Close to park, schools & historic downtown Plattsmouth. This is an ESTATE. "Sold as is." Taxes are currently exempt. Hurry, this cutie wont last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert