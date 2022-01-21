2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $115,000

Super cute & ready to enjoy. 2 bed 1 bath. Home on 3 level lots. THE BIG EMPTY LOT TO THE EAST IS INCLUDED...Plenty of room to build nice shop or garage. New carpet & laminate flooring. Freshly painted interior. New Furnace & thermostat 2020. New toilet, sink & flooring in bath. Main sewer & H2O line replaced to home and main water line shut off installed 2020. Main floor utility room. Washer and dryer included. Fenced side yard for pets. Off street concrete parking pad. Storage shed. Close to park, schools & historic downtown Plattsmouth. This is an ESTATE. "Sold as is." Taxes are currently exempt. Hurry, this cutie wont last long!