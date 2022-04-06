2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $115,000

Cute & Cozy home with covered front porch. New in 2014 roof, gutters, down spouts, facia, and shower in bathroom. Kitchen sub floor & vinyl. AC & furnace in 2000. Metal Siding. Original hardwood floors. Galley kitchen, all appliances included. Washer and dryer too. Primary has walk in closet. Partially finished lower level with kitchenette. Den & office area. Storage shed too! Walk to historic downtown Plattsmouth, shops, banks & restaurants. Great home for the money. Cheaper than rent. Quick possession. Great for investors!! Sold As Is.