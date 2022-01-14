 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $150,000

Adorable PRE-INSPECTED two bedroom home with vinyl siding, newer roof and updated kitchen. This well cared for home in Plattsmouth has newer windows, an extra wide driveway and a large garage with workshop space. The large backyard is fenced and the patio in back is perfect for summer BBQs.

