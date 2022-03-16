2 Bedroom Home in Ralston - $167,500

Say what!? All this for that price!? Yes, this hard-to-find home in this price range includes nearly a double lot, detached extended single car garage, detached double car garage with plenty of room for the shop worker, enclosed front porch, and a shed. The interior includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, office, and dining room. There is some work that needs to be done but the property is the perfect canvas to make it your own. And don’t forget about the location being close to schools, shopping, parks, and the interstate. On top of the location Downtown Ralston is being redeveloped. See Hinge Project and the new casino being built off Q street, less than two miles away. This is a great opportunity in this market. Schedule your showing today!