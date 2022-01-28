2 Bedroom Home in Randolph - $82,500

NEW NEW NEW! This 2 bd, 1 3/4 bath home has new furnace & AC, roof, exterior doors, carpet, vinyl, some windows all in mid 2021. This move in ready home has large primary bedroom, large walk-in pantry off kitchen that opens to dining/living room. Attached 1 car garage has ramp inside to access back door. Patio doors lead to covered patio ready for entertainment with a fire pit and patio lights. Home is on a flat 1/2 acre corner lot with a 2 car detached garage and 1 storage shed. Great for First Time Buyer or Investor. Being Sold ''As Is'' Call listing agent to make your appointment to show.