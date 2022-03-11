2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $138,000

This two bedroom house located in Wahoo is the perfect starter home! Recently remodeled in 2016. It has a big kitchen with a new wood floor and vaulted ceiling as well as a nice sized living room. This 963 square foot ranch style house has a tiled office and laundry room with plenty of storage. A covered front porch, back deck/patio, partially fenced in backyard, and a newly sided/shingled detached one car garage are some of the perks on the outside. Brand new roof in December 2021. Extra parking stalls in the front of the house as well as alley access in the back. Located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of town.