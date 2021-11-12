2 Iowa teens formally charged in death of Iowa teacher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers were formally charged Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a high school Spanish teacher, and a judge said there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Prosecutors in Fairfield filed documents containing the charges against Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16. They are accused of killing Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old teacher at Fairfield High School, which both teens attended. Authorities have not said whether she taught either of the suspects nor have they revealed a possible motive.

She was reported missing Nov. 2 and her remains were found later that day at a Fairfield park were she was known to take daily walks. Earlier court filings stated that Graber suffered “inflicted trauma to the head.”

In Iowa, prosecutors may file trial information and other documents detailing the allegations, negating the need for defendants to be in court for an initial appearance to face formal charges. Previously set appearances for both teens were canceled for Friday.