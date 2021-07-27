 Skip to main content
2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting in Lexington
2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Two 19-year-old men have appeared in court on charges in the drive-by shooting death of another man in the southwestern Nebraska city of Lexington earlier this month.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were each arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Marcus Keyser, station KRVN reported.

Police have said Keyser was found around 3 a.m. July 6 on the ground in front of a residential garage with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined Keyser was the victim of a drive-by shooting — a rare occurrence outside Nebraska’s metropolitan areas.

Saenz-Gonzalez and Hernandez-Corona are being held on $1 million bond each. Their preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 10.

Lexington is a city of about 10,000 people and lies about 160 miles west of Lincoln.

