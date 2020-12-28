2020: A year of new ways of thinking and doing

Here’s the thing about times of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty: They generate an unprecedented response. And, new normals? They lead to new ways of thinking and new ways of doing.
We re-evaluate how “we’ve always done it” – adapting, developing and discarding – which can potentially spawn a newer and even better “new normal.” Not the way it used to be but the way it should be.
The pandemic hit home for us in early March, with reports of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 – a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had recently returned from the United Kingdom. More confirmations would follow, then widespread shutdowns. The result was a heartbreaking blend of loss – lives, livelihoods and traditions.
No College World Series, Omaha Summer Arts Festival or Maha Festival. No in-person gathering of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. No spreading out on the Memorial Park lawn to watch fireworks and celebrate America.
But dwelling on the losses tells only half the story. Throughout this health crisis, we – the Omaha community – also gained. We gained a deeper appreciation for our world-renowned health care institutions and the people who staff them. While it’s tempting to use the word “tireless,” we know they grew tired – and yet our doctors, nurses, health aides and support teams persisted, quickly shifting from office visits and kindergarten physicals to the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is what we signed up for when we wanted to be physicians,” said Dr. Heidi Hausmann, lead hospitalist at Omaha’s Methodist Hospital. “We all went into medicine to help people and our communities.”
We gained an elevated respect for our dedicated educators who had to make speedy pivots of their own – from traditional classroom instruction to remote learning. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt called the shift herculean. “It’s about as remarkable as I could imagine.”
We gained fresh gratitude for our first responders, our masked grocery workers and the truckers who logged the miles and kept the supply chain steady. Beyond that – an acute awareness of how absence makes our hearts grow fonder for live arts and how compassion runs rampant throughout our region. Here’s to the mask makers, the hunger fighters and the providers of food and shelter.
“Although it has been overwhelming to say the least, it’s been amazing to see the outpouring of love and care from the community for those experiencing homelessness during these unprecedented times,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.
Amid all the “unprecedented challenge and uncertainty,” we took some comfort in our community’s open spaces and strong economic underpinnings – advantages in quality of life, cost of doing business and entrepreneurship that will only speed our local recovery.
“We can be rocked by everything from disease to natural disaster, but as long as that foundation is solid, we know we can withstand, regroup and regain our forward momentum,” said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.
2020 was an incredible year – challenging and uplifting, scary but silver-lined, all of us together in our isolation. Not the way it used to be, perhaps, but the way it should be.