2020: A year of new ways of thinking and doing

“This is what we signed up for when we wanted to be physicians,” said Dr. Heidi Hausmann, lead hospitalist at Omaha’s Methodist Hospital. “We all went into medicine to help people and our communities.”

We gained an elevated respect for our dedicated educators who had to make speedy pivots of their own – from traditional classroom instruction to remote learning. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt called the shift herculean. “It’s about as remarkable as I could imagine.”

We gained fresh gratitude for our first responders, our masked grocery workers and the truckers who logged the miles and kept the supply chain steady. Beyond that – an acute awareness of how absence makes our hearts grow fonder for live arts and how compassion runs rampant throughout our region. Here’s to the mask makers, the hunger fighters and the providers of food and shelter.

“Although it has been overwhelming to say the least, it’s been amazing to see the outpouring of love and care from the community for those experiencing homelessness during these unprecedented times,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.