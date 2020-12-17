2020's best Omaha-area neighborhoods to see holiday lights

» 8420 S. 169th St. Santa typically hands out candy canes to children who pass by a couple of nights per week.

» 15245 Davenport Circle. More than 2,000 lights are programmed to songs from "Rudolph;" listen on 99.3 FM.

» 13468 Larimore Ave. The Steinauer Family Lights have a Charlie Brown theme. Tune in to music on 88.7 FM.

» 10133 N. 190th Ave. This display might look familiar; it previously was installed at 132nd and Larimore.

» 5735 N. 127th St. The display includes a mix of vintage and new decorations. Be sure to look for Santa, waving from the window with his sack of toys.

» 14206 Drexel Circle. The backyard is a dancing wonderland of snow globes synchronized to music, while the front has a life-sized Nativity scene. The show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly and viewers can turn to 107.5 FM to listen to the music.

» 14208 S St. The Christmas at Boulder Creek Lights Display occurs daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 23. The walk-through display, which is more than three acres, costs $3 per person.

» 14012 Ames Ave.