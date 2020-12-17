2020's best Omaha-area neighborhoods to see holiday lights

One popular tradition for many families is piling into the car and driving around to look at holiday lights. Here are some of the best displays on our radar. Know of one we should include? Email ashlee.coffey@owh.com.
Omaha
» Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival, which is celebrating its 21st year. The downtown lighting display can be found in the Old Market from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. Additionally, there's a North Omaha lighting display in a six-block area near 24th and Lake Streets, and a South Omaha lighting display along 24th Street between L and Q Streets. The Holiday Lights Festival continues through Jan. 4.
» Season of Lights in Turner Park, located near Midtown Crossing at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The Turner Park trees are lit for the season through Feb. 14.
» Lights of Aksarben at Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets.
» Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The outdoor shopping mall is decorated with lots of lights, including a brightly-lit Christmas tree.
» Linden Estates neighborhood and the area by Champions Run, off Blondo Street between 132nd and 144th Streets. A number of homes have light displays.
» 8406 N. 47th St. View the Phillips Family Christmas display from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31. Tune in to 94.7 FM to hear the music.
» 15055 Meredith Ave. The Vanek family's Christmas display is a huge computerized musical lights show featuring yard lights, a Nativity scene and more.
» 138th and Larimore. Take Fort Street to North 138th Street, turn right onto Larimore. Several homeowners have light displays set to music.
» 337 N. 153rd Ave. Circle. The Aase Family Christmas Light Display features several TV-holiday-themed displays. Tune in to 107.5 FM to listen to holiday music while you drive by.
» 2741 N. 129th Circle. The Jay Family Lights include 96 channels of Christmas lights, as well as multiple figurines. See it Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
» 14752 Mormon St., Bennington. The house is decorated with nearly 3,000 lights.
» 7433 N. 169th St., Bennington. Lammers Family Christmas display features music and lights. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
» 8420 S. 169th St. Santa typically hands out candy canes to children who pass by a couple of nights per week.
» 15245 Davenport Circle. More than 2,000 lights are programmed to songs from "Rudolph;" listen on 99.3 FM.
» 13468 Larimore Ave. The Steinauer Family Lights have a Charlie Brown theme. Tune in to music on 88.7 FM.
» 10133 N. 190th Ave. This display might look familiar; it previously was installed at 132nd and Larimore.
» 5735 N. 127th St. The display includes a mix of vintage and new decorations. Be sure to look for Santa, waving from the window with his sack of toys.
» 14206 Drexel Circle. The backyard is a dancing wonderland of snow globes synchronized to music, while the front has a life-sized Nativity scene. The show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly and viewers can turn to 107.5 FM to listen to the music.
» 14208 S St. The Christmas at Boulder Creek Lights Display occurs daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 23. The walk-through display, which is more than three acres, costs $3 per person.
» 14012 Ames Ave.
» 2884 Newport Ave. The house includes lights and several festive inflatables.
» 5607 S. 159th St. The lights run through New Year's Day. Hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
» Lights on Dundee. Businesses in the Dundee-Happy Hollow Historic District have created a spectacular walk-through of lights and other holiday decorations.
» 4418 S. 176th St. The show is 15 minutes long. Tune in to 95.5 FM to hear the music.
Bellevue
» 48th Street and Red Rock Avenue to 52nd Street and Wood River Drive. Located behind Family Fare on 50th and Harrison Streets. Wood River Drive’s “City of Lights” features several homes decorated with lights and inflatable displays.
» 1006 W. 31st Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue. Watch more than 30,000 lights dance to music. Featuring a 6-by-5-foot video screen. Show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tune into 90.3 FM to listen to the music.
» 1309 Childs Road East. Christmas in Bellevue is an hour-long synchronized light show to 18 songs found on 101.1 FM. Shows run 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
» Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Bellevue. The lights here are synced to the music of 91.9 FM every night through Jan. 3. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
» 2402 Robin Drive. The display includes lights, inflatables and figures.
» 2700 Arboretum Drive. The Lied Activity Center has a 30-foot Christmas tree.
» 2813 Sandra St. Lights and inflatable figures all set to music.
» 4564 Suburban Drive.
» 15025 Wirt Circle. The house is festively decorated with a Husker theme.
» 8905 Florence Drive in Bellevue. Tune in to 90.5 FM to listen along as you enjoy the lights.
Springfield
» 922 Maple St. The show, which features thousands of programmed lights, is about 24 minutes. Tune in to 87.9 FM to hear the audio. Show runs from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
Waterloo
» 25011 Capitol Circle. The Bortol Family Christmas Display includes old-school decorations, hand-made wooden displays and lights synced to music. The family has been decorating for 38 years.
Papillion and La Vista
» Shadow Lake Towne Center, 7775 Olson Drive, Papillion, is decorated for the season and includes a spectacularly lit tree.
» 2312 Alexandra Road, Papillion.
» 10407 Elm Hurst Drive, La Vista. Computerized light show with 70,000 lights; find the music on 103.5 FM. Lights run 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
» 819 Cedardale Road, Papillion. The 2020 display includes new statues and other elements such as a penguin pond and flowing lights tree.
» South 80th Street, between Shadow Lake Drive and Capehart Road in Papillion. Several houses are decorated for the holidays.
» 413 Remington Road, Papillion. The display includes lots of lights and inflatables.
» 1012 Valleyview Drive, Papillion. The display is synced to music on 91.9 FM.
Cass County
» 1304 James St., Plattsmouth. The Catron Family Light Show is synced to music on 90.3 FM.
» 706 N. 9th St., Plattsmouth. The Miller Pearson family home includes tons of lights and inflatables.
» 327 N. 20th St., Plattsmouth.
Dodge County
» 502 9th St., Scribner, Nebraska. The Hull Holiday Lights display is programmed to holiday music.
IOWA
Council Bluffs
» 3425 Sixth Ave. The Abbott Family is well-known for festive musical displays. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m.
» Ninth Avenue and Ash Street. The display includes lots of lights and inflatables.
» 3554 8th Ave. This house's theme is "The Nightmare Before Christmas." It includes a dead deer, 30-foot inflatables and disco lights.
Pottawattamie County
» 21020 and 21406 Cougar Ave., Honey Creek, Iowa. The display is called “Animated Lights on Cougar Avenue.”
Montgomery County
» 1233 E Ave., Red Oak, Iowa. Lights will be on at dusk until 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Mills County
» 212 North Myrtle St., Glenwood, Iowa. On weekends in December, Santa will be on hand to hand out candy canes.
» 1604 Timber Lane, Glenwood, Iowa. The house has 30,000 lights, as well as a decorated 1965 Ford and a special guy behind the wheel.
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years:
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
