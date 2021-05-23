2020's top baby names see little change from prior year

Jackson and Sophia won again during the pandemic, though other tragedies hugely impacted baby names last year.
May 7 the Social Security Administration released the United States’ top baby names of 2020.
On SSA’s lists, Liam and Olivia rank first, as they did in 2019.
SSA counts every spelling separately. I add together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.
When boys named Jaxon, Jaxson, Jakson, etc., are added to Jackson, 20,213 were born in 2020, ranking it first for the eighth year in a row.
The rest of 2020’s Top 10 for boys were Liam, Noah, Aiden, Oliver, Elijah, Lucas, Grayson, William and James — the same 10 as last year, though Oliver moved up two places.
Kayson was the boy’s name among the Top 100 with the biggest increase, rising from 96th to 62nd. Though Kayson is the top spelling, it was only 19% of the total, which included Kason, Kaison, Kasen, Cason, etc. Blending the sounds of Mason and Grayson with Kayden, Kayson has become the perfect “different but not too different” choice for thousands of parents.
When Sofia and other spellings are added, 20,014 Sophias arrived in 2020. Sophia has been No. 1 since 2011. The rest of the girls’ Top 10 are Olivia, Emma, Ava, Isabella, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Camila and Riley.
Camila replaced Evelyn on that list. Fitting in with Amelia and Mia, Camila is especially popular with Hispanic parents. Cuban American singer Camila Cabello and Brazilian American actress Camila Mendes (Veronica on “Riverdale”) help.
Gianna exploded in 2020, soaring from 93rd to 15th. Two young girls prominent in tragic news fueled this. Jan. 26, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant and her father, basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash. Six-year-old Gianna Floyd was in many news reports about the May killing of her father, George, during a Minneapolis arrest, sparking nationwide protests.
Many newborn Giannas are African American. Gianna also boomed with Hispanic parents. Hispanic culture is especially likely to memorialize celebrity deaths in baby names. After Princess Diana’s 1997 death, most of the increase in Dianas was in the Hispanic American community.
Originally an Italian name, Gianna was already fashionable with both Italian Americans and Hispanics before 2020. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, is of Mexican and Filipino descent. Remarkably, all the names in the Bryant family surged in 2020. Kobe tripled in use, and Vanessa, though long past its peak, jumped 12%. The Bryant’s other three daughters had their names surge – Natalia, 12%; Bianka, 87%; and Capri, 132%, with Capri entering the Top 1,000 baby name list for the first time. The millions of YouTube views the Feb. 24, 2020, memorial service for Kobe and Gianna generated influenced thousands of newborn names across America.
Happier YouTube videos about a basketball star’s child propelled the second-fastest rise in the girls’ Top 100. Alaia jumped 27% to rank 49th last year. Alaïa McBroom, born in October 2018, stars on the vlog channel “The ACE Family” created by her parents, former Eastern Washington basketball guard Austin McBroom and fitness model Catherine Paiz. The channel has 19 million subscribers.
Back in 2017 and 2018 Mila soared because of then-toddler YouTube star Mila Stauffer. The name Mila has now plateaued, while Alaia continues the phenomenon of YouTube babies having other babies named after them.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375