2021 All Eastern Academic Team

FIRST TEAM
Jack Amen
Lincoln High
Parents: Travis and Julane Amen
Class rank: no rank out of 658
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Princeton University; aerospace engineering
Accomplishments: Theatre Board secretary/house manager; National Honor Society secretary; Presidential Scholar nominee; outstanding performance recognition at State One-Act 2020; three academic and music letters, theater letter; four-year All-State choir participant; leading roles in school musicals: "Newsies" and "Godspell"
John Boesen
Malcolm
Parents: Monte and Jacqueline Boesen
Class rank: 1 out of 54
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Harvard; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Class president; National Honor Society president; two-time National Individual Events Tournament of Champions qualifier in persuasive; state qualifier in extemporaneous speaking; Class B All-State Band; two-time cross country state qualifier; state track medalist
Emma Cada
Blair
All State
Parents: Kevin and Erika Cada
Class rank: 1 out of 129
Test score: 36 ACT
College: University of Pittsburgh; political science on a pre-law track
Accomplishments: class president; National Honor Society president; FBLA vice-president; Youth Leadership Consortium recipient ; FBLA national qualifier ; FBLA All-State Quality Member Award; Craig Kuhr Freshman of the Year; Academic All-State in volleyball
Elizabeth Gokie
Seward
Parents: Kate and Richard Gokie
Class rank: no rank out of 120
Test score: 34 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Alabama; biology for pre-med
Accomplishments: Freshman class vice-president; Junior Jay Bluejay mentor for grade school students; Academic Decathlon; cross country, four-year letter winner, All Conference, won team state championship; Seward Youth Rotarian of the Month; AP Scholar Award; U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate; academic decathlon.
Joshua Lee
Lincoln East
All State
Parents: Heejeong Kim and Jaekwon Lee
Class rank: no rank out of 581
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: MIT; computer science, data science and economics
Accomplishments: Math club president; Forum Debate team co-captain; three-time NSDA national tournament qualifier, placed 10th in forum; two-time USA Junior Mathematical Olympiad qualifier; two-time Gold Forum Tournament of Champions qualifier, ~100 teams qualify nationwide; two-time NMEA All-State Orchestra participant; UNL Math Day first place
Carson E. Miller
Pender
Parents: Eric and Tara Miller
Class rank: no rank out of 20
Test score: 34 ACT
College: University of Mississippi; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Student council; FFA officer; U.S. Naval Academy summer seminar; NSAA Student Advisory Committee; Cornhusker Girls State; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Academic All State for one-act and softball
Clare Oldenburg
Lincoln Pius X
Parents: Monica and Dan Oldenburg
Class rank: no rank out of 304
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Hillsdale College; physics and chemistry
Accomplishments: Academic Decathlon honors team; first Nebraskan to earn state top individual score twice in Academic Decathlon; swim team, letter winner; Sotto Voce-top auditioned, acapella choir; violinist in Lincoln Homeschool Orchestra, soloist; U.S. Presidential Scholars nominee; volunteer with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach; church volunteer
Tan Phan
Lincoln North Star
Parents: Trieu Huynh and Nhung Phan
Class rank: no rank out of 625
Test score: 34 ACT
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; computer science and business management
Accomplishments: Tennis; girls tennis manager; named to "Top 100 Visionaries in Education" by the Global Forum for Education and Learning; co-founded two nonprofit organizations: Lumiere Foundation and Aston Tutors; LaunchX Summer Entrepreneurship program
Jennifer Quach
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Truyen Quach and Hanh Nguyen
Class rank: no rank out of 495
Test score: 35 ACT
College: Stanford; East Asian studies/international relations
Accomplishments: Newspaper editor-in-chief; co-vice director of Project Make a Statement; band low reeds section leader; science club co-founder and co-president; NSDA National Debate Tournament quarterfinalist; HOSA state champion in biomedical debate and runner-up in researched persuasive writing and speaking; founded ConnectUS
Ava Spinar
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Anne Perlman and David Spinar
Class rank: no rank out of 536
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1310 SAT
College: United States Military Academy at West Point; chemistry
Accomplishments: National Honor Society secretary; team captain of club soccer team and varsity soccer team; soccer letter winner; Academic All-State in soccer; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy-gold level in Spanish; academic letter and pin; three Congressional nominations to United States service academies
Kolbe Villa
Lincoln Pius X
Parents: Mike and Emily Villa
Class rank: no rank out of 304
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: U.S. Air Force Academy; aeronautical engineering
Accomplishments: Cross country team captain; track; Pius Chamber Orchestra first chair; three nominations to the Air Force Academy; four-time State Academic Decathlon qualifier, 16 state medals, National Art Silver Medalist; AP Scholar with Honor; Cadet Master Sergeant, Civil Air Patrol; 10-time letter winner in cross country, track and academic decathlon
Bethany Wiebold
North Bend Central
All State
Parents: Gerald and Leta Wiebold
Class rank: 1 out of 61
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Harvard; government or human evolutionary biology
Accomplishments: Student council; chorus soprano section leader; clarinet section leader in band; U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate; Class C All-State Band qualifier; Nebraska Attorney General conference delegate; Best Actress in conference One-Act, leading actress with "Outstanding Actress" award in two state qualifying productions; finalist for Phyliss J. McCarthy writing scholarship
SECOND TEAM
Joseph Allen
Lincoln East
Parents: Bill, Jodi Allen
Class rank: no rank out of 581
Test score: 35 ACT
Amanda Brasch
Norfolk
Parents: Patty Brasch
Class rank: 3 out of 334
Test score: 34 ACT
Malea Bussard
Lincoln High
Parents: Kathleen Bussard and Stephen Bussard
Class rank: no rank out of 658
Test score: 34 ACT
Emma Goeden
Lincoln Pius X
Parents: Christopher and Carmen Goeden
Class rank: no rank out of 304
Test score: 35 ACT
Kolby Johnson
Madison
Parents: Herman and Anita Johnson
Class rank: 2 out of 48
Test score: 34 ACT
Grace Nelson
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Jennifer and Dann Nelson
Class rank: no rank out of 495
Test score: 34 ACT
Lucas Niewohner
Tekamah-Herman
Parents: Scott and Michelle Niewohner
Class rank: 1 out of 30
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1400 SAT, Nat. Merit
Lars Pedersen
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Troy Pedersen and Heather Pedersen
Class rank: no rank out of 536
Test score: 35 ACT
Kai Waddell
Lincoln East
Parents: Darren and Julie Waddell
Class rank: no rank out of 581
Test score: 35 ACT
Olivia Weninger
Nebraska City Lourdes
Parents: Duane and Hope Weninger
Class rank: 1 out of 25
Test score: 34 ACT
Grady Works
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Mike and Kelly Works
Class rank: no rank out of 536
Test score: 34 ACT
Jonathan M. Xing
Lincoln Christian
Parents: Kuiyi Xing and Xing Meng
Class rank: 1 out of 43
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit