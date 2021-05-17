2021 All Eastern Academic Team

Ava Spinar

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Anne Perlman and David Spinar

Class rank: no rank out of 536

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1310 SAT

College: United States Military Academy at West Point; chemistry

Accomplishments: National Honor Society secretary; team captain of club soccer team and varsity soccer team; soccer letter winner; Academic All-State in soccer; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy-gold level in Spanish; academic letter and pin; three Congressional nominations to United States service academies

Kolbe Villa

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Mike and Emily Villa

Class rank: no rank out of 304

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: U.S. Air Force Academy; aeronautical engineering