2021 All Eastern Academic Team
FIRST TEAM

Jack Amen

Lincoln High

Parents: Travis and Julane Amen

Class rank: no rank out of 658

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Princeton University; aerospace engineering

Accomplishments: Theatre Board secretary/house manager; National Honor Society secretary; Presidential Scholar nominee; outstanding performance recognition at State One-Act 2020; three academic and music letters, theater letter; four-year All-State choir participant; leading roles in school musicals: "Newsies" and "Godspell"

 

John Boesen

Malcolm

Parents: Monte and Jacqueline Boesen

Class rank: 1 out of 54

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; mechanical engineering 

Accomplishments: Class president; National Honor Society president; two-time National Individual Events Tournament of Champions qualifier in persuasive; state qualifier in extemporaneous speaking; Class B All-State Band; two-time cross country state qualifier; state track medalist

 

Emma Cada

Blair

All State

Parents: Kevin and Erika Cada

Class rank: 1 out of 129

Test score: 36 ACT

College: University of Pittsburgh; political science on a pre-law track

Accomplishments: class president; National Honor Society president; FBLA vice-president; Youth Leadership Consortium recipient ; FBLA national qualifier ; FBLA All-State Quality Member Award; Craig Kuhr Freshman of the Year; Academic All-State in volleyball

 

Elizabeth Gokie

Seward

Parents: Kate and Richard Gokie

Class rank: no rank out of 120

Test score: 34 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Alabama; biology for pre-med 

Accomplishments: Freshman class vice-president; Junior Jay Bluejay mentor for grade school students; Academic Decathlon; cross country, four-year letter winner, All Conference, won team state championship; Seward Youth Rotarian of the Month; AP Scholar Award; U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate; academic decathlon.

 

Joshua Lee

Lincoln East

All State

Parents: Heejeong Kim and Jaekwon Lee

Class rank: no rank out of 581

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: MIT; computer science, data science and economics

Accomplishments: Math club president; Forum Debate team co-captain; three-time NSDA national tournament qualifier, placed 10th in forum; two-time USA Junior Mathematical Olympiad qualifier; two-time Gold Forum Tournament of Champions qualifier, ~100 teams qualify nationwide; two-time NMEA All-State Orchestra participant; UNL Math Day first place

 

Carson E. Miller

Pender

Parents: Eric and Tara Miller

Class rank: no rank out of 20

Test score: 34 ACT

College: University of Mississippi; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Student council; FFA officer; U.S. Naval Academy summer seminar; NSAA Student Advisory Committee; Cornhusker Girls State; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Academic All State for one-act and softball

 

Clare Oldenburg

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Monica and Dan Oldenburg

Class rank: no rank out of 304

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Hillsdale College; physics and chemistry

Accomplishments: Academic Decathlon honors team; first Nebraskan to earn state top individual score twice in Academic Decathlon; swim team, letter winner; Sotto Voce-top auditioned, acapella choir; violinist in Lincoln Homeschool Orchestra, soloist; U.S. Presidential Scholars nominee; volunteer with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach; church volunteer

 

Tan Phan

Lincoln North Star

Parents: Trieu Huynh and Nhung Phan

Class rank: no rank out of 625

Test score: 34 ACT

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; computer science and business management

Accomplishments: Tennis; girls tennis manager; named to "Top 100 Visionaries in Education" by the Global Forum for Education and Learning; co-founded two nonprofit organizations: Lumiere Foundation and Aston Tutors; LaunchX Summer Entrepreneurship program

 

Jennifer Quach

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Truyen Quach and Hanh Nguyen

Class rank: no rank out of 495

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Stanford; East Asian studies/international relations

Accomplishments: Newspaper editor-in-chief; co-vice director of Project Make a Statement; band low reeds section leader; science club co-founder and co-president; NSDA National Debate Tournament quarterfinalist; HOSA state champion in biomedical debate and runner-up in researched persuasive writing and speaking; founded ConnectUS

 

Ava Spinar

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Anne Perlman and David Spinar

Class rank: no rank out of 536

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1310 SAT

College: United States Military Academy at West Point; chemistry

Accomplishments: National Honor Society secretary; team captain of club soccer team and varsity soccer team; soccer letter winner; Academic All-State in soccer; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy-gold level in Spanish; academic letter and pin; three Congressional nominations to United States service academies

 

Kolbe Villa

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Mike and Emily Villa

Class rank: no rank out of 304

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: U.S. Air Force Academy; aeronautical engineering

Accomplishments: Cross country team captain; track; Pius Chamber Orchestra first chair; three nominations to the Air Force Academy; four-time State Academic Decathlon qualifier, 16 state medals, National Art Silver Medalist; AP Scholar with Honor; Cadet Master Sergeant, Civil Air Patrol; 10-time letter winner in cross country, track and academic decathlon

 

Bethany Wiebold

North Bend Central

All State

Parents: Gerald and Leta Wiebold

Class rank: 1 out of 61

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Harvard; government or human evolutionary biology

Accomplishments: Student council; chorus soprano section leader; clarinet section leader in band; U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate; Class C All-State Band qualifier; Nebraska Attorney General conference delegate; Best Actress in conference One-Act, leading actress with "Outstanding Actress" award in two state qualifying productions; finalist for Phyliss J. McCarthy writing scholarship

 

 

SECOND TEAM

Joseph Allen

Lincoln East

Parents: Bill, Jodi Allen

Class rank: no rank out of 581

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Amanda Brasch

Norfolk

Parents: Patty Brasch

Class rank: 3 out of 334

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Malea Bussard

Lincoln High

Parents: Kathleen Bussard and Stephen Bussard

Class rank: no rank out of 658

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Emma Goeden

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Christopher and Carmen Goeden

Class rank: no rank out of 304

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Kolby Johnson

Madison

Parents: Herman and Anita Johnson

Class rank: 2 out of 48

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Grace Nelson

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Jennifer and Dann Nelson

Class rank: no rank out of 495

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Lucas Niewohner

Tekamah-Herman

Parents: Scott and Michelle Niewohner

Class rank: 1 out of 30

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1400 SAT, Nat. Merit

 

Lars Pedersen

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Troy Pedersen and Heather Pedersen

Class rank: no rank out of 536

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Kai Waddell

Lincoln East

Parents: Darren and Julie Waddell

Class rank: no rank out of 581

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Olivia Weninger

Nebraska City Lourdes

Parents: Duane and Hope Weninger

Class rank: 1 out of 25

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Grady Works

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Mike and Kelly Works

Class rank: no rank out of 536

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Jonathan M. Xing

Lincoln Christian

Parents: Kuiyi Xing and Xing Meng

Class rank: 1 out of 43

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

