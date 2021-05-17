2021 All Metro Academic Team

FIRST TEAM
Charles Campbell
Omaha Concordia
All State
Parents: Charles and Janet Campbell
Class rank: no rank out of 67
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Iowa State University; aerospace engineering
Accomplishments: Soccer, team captain; jazz band leader and UNO youth jazz orchestra; NMEA three-time All State Jazz Band; NMEA All State Choir; Presidential Scholar candidate; Academic All State for soccer; Eagle Scout
Sophia Dervin
Omaha Duchesne
Parents: Tom and Liz Dervin
Class rank: no rank out of 84
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Denver; emergent digital practices
Accomplishments: Student ambassador; National Honor Society; volunteer at All Saints Elementary School; software developer intern at Gallup; Body Kindness club
Grace Henderson
Millard North
All State
Parents: Amy and John Henderson
Class rank: no rank out of 556
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Georgia Institute of Technology; chemical engineering with minor in biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Band leadership member; Mu Alpha Theta secretary; All-State musician; Class AA marching band state champions; founder of nonprofit BRAVE; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy; first place in TechnaPWN VEX Robotics competition
Drew Hinton
Millard West
Parents: Bradley Hinton, Christine Hinton
Class rank: no rank out of 574
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Colby College; engineering
Accomplishments: AP Scholar with Distinction; marching band; wind ensemble; jazz band; tennis; University of Chicago summer neuroscience course
Andrew Li
Omaha Westside
All State
Parents: David Li and Jinping Liu
Class rank: 3 out of 432
Scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: MIT; math and computer science
Accomplishments: Section leader for marching, concert and jazz bands; teaching assistant at UNO; created and maintained WHS Scheduler app; National Young Arts merit winner; published a pure mathematics paper in a journal as the sole author; Breakthrough Junior Challenge finalist; NAQT High School National Championship qualifier
Katie Liske
Omaha Marian
Parents: Tiffany and Matt Liske
Class rank: no rank out of 169
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Washington; geology or astronomy
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; math club president; American Chemical Society Award for Outstanding Achievement in High School Chemistry; Mu Alpha Theta ; National Science Honor Society; Rho Kappa ; U.S. Presidential Scholars program
Benjamin Lyons
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: William and Kathleen Lyons
Class rank: no rank out of 229
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Rose Hulman Institute of Technology; mathematics
Accomplishments: Concert choir bass section leader; National Honor Society executive board; Better Business Bureau Student Integrity Award; 1st place Metropolitan High School Chess League; Spanish National Honor Society; reviewer for MathSciNet; five math papers published with a professor
Kolton O'Neal
Gretna
All State
Parents: Lee and Lisa O'Neal
Class rank: no rank out of 353
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; mathematics
Accomplishments: Marching band, baritone section leader; jazz band, trombone section leader; American Invitational Mathematics Examination qualifier; multiple gold medals in academic decathlon; third place on the Probe II Team at UNL Math Day; quiz bowl; teaching assistant for the GHS calculus and physics dual credit teacher
Matthew Salfity
Omaha Westside
Parents: Marwan Salfity and Sonia Salfity
Class rank: 1 out of 432
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Duke; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Principal cellist in orchestra; lead pianist in jazz band; All State orchestra; National AP Scholar; U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate
Trishna Srikumar
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Parents: Nadarajah Srikumar and Suganthi Srikumar
Class rank: no rank out of 28
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1580, SAT Nat. Merit
College: Columbia University; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Class treasurer; school newspaper co-editor-in-chief and copy editor; excellence award, Northeast Wisconsin Signature Event Robotics competition; Nebraska Regional High School Science Bowl winner; seven excellence awards and four design awards at regional robotics competitions; 2nd place finish in the AreteLabs/AMC Math Madness National Championship; UNO State Math Competition, 3rd place in multiple choice
Daniel Stein
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Parents: Dasha and Jeffrey Stein
Class rank: no rank out of 28
Test score: 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Pennsylvania; neuroscience
Accomplishments: Worked in a research lab and co-authored a scientific paper; tennis; Scholastic Art & Writing awards silver key for critical essay; second place in Chidon Ha'Tanach International Bible Competition, USA division; five gold medals on the National Latin exam
Kenny Zhu
Millard North
Parents: Likang Zhu and Yanling Ma
Class rank: no rank out of 556
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Pennsylvania; political science and history
Accomplishments: Debate team president; National Honor Society president; National Speech and Debate Association, All American ranked 10th, extemporaneous speaking top 30 at nationals; national Spanish exam silver medal; National/International AP Scholar; National Economics Challenge semi-finalist
SECOND TEAM
Drew Christo
Elkhorn
Parents: Jill and Monte Christo
Class rank: 1 out of 329
Test score: 35 ACT
Emily Engel
Omaha Central
Parents: John and Barbara Engel
Class rank: 1 out of 625
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit
Elise Gilroy
Millard West
Parents: Todd and Denise Gilroy
Class rank: no rank out of 574
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1570 SAT
Ramya Iyer
Omaha Westside
Parents: Jeyalakshmi Govindarajan and Ramakrishna Prasad
Class rank: 2 out of 432
Test score: 34 ACT
Jackson Long
Omaha North
Parents: Jeremy and Amanda Long
Class rank: 1 out of 431
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Colin Mahoney
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: Dr. Jeff Mahoney and Mrs. Catherine Mahoney
Class rank: no rank out of 229
Test score: 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit
Hannah McArthur
Bellevue East
Parents: Kevin and Trisha McArthur
Class rank: 1 out of 296
Test score: 34 ACT
Ben Morrow
Elkhorn South
Parents: John and Kathleen Morrow
Class rank: 2 out of 315
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Chad Preble
Elkhorn South
Parents: Clark and Maureen Preble
Class rank: 1 out of 315
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Jack Henry Sorensen
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Parents: Christopher and Chloe Sorensen
Class rank: no rank out of 58
Test score: 35 ACT
Samuel Vu
Papillion-La Vista
Parents: Xuan-Ngau Tran and Dien Vu