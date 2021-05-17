 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 All Metro Academic Team
0 comments

2021 All Metro Academic Team

  • 0

FIRST TEAM

Charles Campbell

Omaha Concordia

All State

Parents: Charles and Janet Campbell

Class rank: no rank out of 67

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Iowa State University; aerospace engineering

Accomplishments: Soccer, team captain; jazz band leader and UNO youth jazz orchestra; NMEA three-time All State Jazz Band; NMEA All State Choir; Presidential Scholar candidate; Academic All State for soccer; Eagle Scout

 

Sophia Dervin

Omaha Duchesne

Parents: Tom and Liz Dervin

Class rank: no rank out of 84

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Denver; emergent digital practices

Accomplishments: Student ambassador; National Honor Society; volunteer at All Saints Elementary School; software developer intern at Gallup; Body Kindness club

 

Grace Henderson

Millard North

All State

Parents: Amy and John Henderson

Class rank: no rank out of 556

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Georgia Institute of Technology; chemical engineering with minor in biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Band leadership member; Mu Alpha Theta secretary; All-State musician; Class AA marching band state champions; founder of nonprofit BRAVE; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy; first place in TechnaPWN VEX Robotics competition

 

Drew Hinton

Millard West

Parents: Bradley Hinton, Christine Hinton

Class rank: no rank out of 574

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Colby College; engineering 

Accomplishments: AP Scholar with Distinction; marching band; wind ensemble; jazz band; tennis; University of Chicago summer neuroscience course

 

Andrew Li

Omaha Westside

All State

Parents: David Li and Jinping Liu

Class rank: 3 out of 432

Scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: MIT; math and computer science

Accomplishments: Section leader for marching, concert and jazz bands; teaching assistant at UNO; created and maintained WHS Scheduler app; National Young Arts merit winner; published a pure mathematics paper in a journal as the sole author; Breakthrough Junior Challenge finalist; NAQT High School National Championship qualifier

 

Katie Liske

Omaha Marian

Parents: Tiffany and Matt Liske

Class rank: no rank out of 169

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Washington; geology or astronomy

Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; math club president; American Chemical Society Award for Outstanding Achievement in High School Chemistry; Mu Alpha Theta ; National Science Honor Society; Rho Kappa ; U.S. Presidential Scholars program

 

Benjamin Lyons

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: William and Kathleen Lyons

Class rank: no rank out of 229

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Rose Hulman Institute of Technology; mathematics

Accomplishments: Concert choir bass section leader; National Honor Society executive board; Better Business Bureau Student Integrity Award; 1st place Metropolitan High School Chess League; Spanish National Honor Society; reviewer for MathSciNet; five math papers published with a professor

 

Kolton O'Neal

Gretna

All State

Parents: Lee and Lisa O'Neal

Class rank: no rank out of 353

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; mathematics

Accomplishments: Marching band, baritone section leader; jazz band, trombone section leader; American Invitational Mathematics Examination qualifier; multiple gold medals in academic decathlon; third place on the Probe II Team at UNL Math Day; quiz bowl; teaching assistant for the GHS calculus and physics dual credit teacher

 

Matthew Salfity

Omaha Westside

Parents: Marwan Salfity and Sonia Salfity

Class rank: 1 out of 432

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Duke; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Principal cellist in orchestra; lead pianist in jazz band; All State orchestra; National AP Scholar; U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate

 

Trishna Srikumar

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Parents: Nadarajah Srikumar and Suganthi Srikumar

Class rank: no rank out of 28

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1580, SAT Nat. Merit

College: Columbia University; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Class treasurer; school newspaper co-editor-in-chief and copy editor; excellence award, Northeast Wisconsin Signature Event Robotics competition; Nebraska Regional High School Science Bowl winner; seven excellence awards and four design awards at regional robotics competitions; 2nd place finish in the AreteLabs/AMC Math Madness National Championship; UNO State Math Competition, 3rd place in multiple choice

 

Daniel Stein

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Parents: Dasha and Jeffrey Stein

Class rank: no rank out of 28

Test score: 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Pennsylvania; neuroscience

Accomplishments: Worked in a research lab and co-authored a scientific paper; tennis; Scholastic Art & Writing awards silver key for critical essay; second place in Chidon Ha'Tanach International Bible Competition, USA division; five gold medals on the National Latin exam

 

Kenny Zhu

Millard North

Parents: Likang Zhu and Yanling Ma

Class rank: no rank out of 556

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Pennsylvania; political science and history

Accomplishments: Debate team president; National Honor Society president; National Speech and Debate Association, All American ranked 10th, extemporaneous speaking top 30 at nationals; national Spanish exam silver medal; National/International AP Scholar; National Economics Challenge semi-finalist

 

 

 

SECOND TEAM

Drew Christo

Elkhorn

Parents: Jill and Monte Christo

Class rank: 1 out of 329

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Emily Engel

Omaha Central

Parents: John and Barbara Engel

Class rank: 1 out of 625

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

 

Elise Gilroy

Millard West

Parents: Todd and Denise Gilroy

Class rank: no rank out of 574

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1570 SAT

 

Ramya Iyer

Omaha Westside

Parents: Jeyalakshmi Govindarajan and Ramakrishna Prasad

Class rank: 2 out of 432

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Jackson Long

Omaha North

Parents: Jeremy and Amanda Long

Class rank: 1 out of 431

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

 

Colin Mahoney

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: Dr. Jeff Mahoney and Mrs. Catherine Mahoney

Class rank: no rank out of 229

Test score: 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit

 

Hannah McArthur

Bellevue East

Parents: Kevin and Trisha McArthur

Class rank: 1 out of 296

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Ben Morrow

Elkhorn South

Parents: John and Kathleen Morrow

Class rank: 2 out of 315

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

 

Chad Preble

Elkhorn South

Parents: Clark and Maureen Preble

Class rank: 1 out of 315

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

 

Jack Henry Sorensen

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Parents: Christopher and Chloe Sorensen

Class rank: no rank out of 58

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Samuel Vu

Papillion-La Vista

Parents: Xuan-Ngau Tran and Dien Vu

Class rank: no rank out of 413

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1570 SAT

 

Joseph S. Zhong

Millard North

Parents: Ping Yang and Haizhen (Andy) Zhong

Class rank: no rank out of 556

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert