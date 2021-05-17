 Skip to main content
2021 All West-Central Academic Team
2021 All West-Central Academic Team

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Bode

Hershey

Parents: Jason and Kelly Bode

Class rank: 2 out of 35

Test score: 35 ACT

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Student government; FBLA chapter president; class vice-president; Nebraska State FBLA: eighth place cyber security, seventh place introduction to business; North Platte Community College Inter-High Day first place business communications; Academic All State for speech and play production

 

Matthew Dahlke

Kearney

Parents: Todd and Teresa Dahlke

Class rank: 1 out of 355

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; music education

Accomplishments: #BeKind leadership team; Quiz Bowl team captain; Eagle Scout; Vigil Honor Award; nine-time varsity letter in cross country (3), track (4) and swimming (2); NMEA All-State front row violist four times; National Honors Orchestra violist; Quiz Bowl, district championship and state finalist; Quiz Bowl team captain

 

Samuel Dekleva

North Platte St. Patrick

All State

Parents: Edward and Deborah Dekleva

Class rank: 1 out of 13

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Notre Dame; statistics

Accomplishments: Student council representative; cross country team captain; sophomore and senior class president; All-State Choir; Quiz Bowl; cross country state qualifier; piano performance champion; state speech qualifier

 

Alexander Endorf

Nebraska EV Lutheran

Parents: Rick and Tracy Endorf

Class rank: 1 out of 12

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1440 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Alabama; business with pre-law focus 

Accomplishments: Class representative; student body secretary; service committee chair; dorm resident assistant; class treasurer; Quiz Bowl, two-time state qualifier, co-captain; four-time All-Conference choir medalist; One Act, two-time District Outstanding Actor award; football, 2nd Team All-District and co-captain; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program

 

Adarsha Ganesan

Sidney

Parents: Anitha Ganesan and Ganesan Kanagarajan

Class rank: 1 out of 90

Test score: 35 ACT

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln ; computer science

Accomplishments: Director of Unified Raiders; science club president; National Honor Society secretary; created an after-school and ACES tutoring program for high school and middle school students; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; elementary youth mentor; co-arranged autism awareness basketball game

 

Hannah Godwin

Kearney

Parents: Jason and Shannon Godwin

Class rank: 1 out of 355

Test score: 34 ACT

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; biological sciences

Accomplishments: Class officer; Key Club officer/treasurer; National Merit Commended Scholar; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; cross country and track: Academic All-State and All-Conference, Class A state medaling finishes, eight-time letter winner; cross country team captain, three-time Super-State and All-State in Class A state championship  

 

Raymond Hanson

Academies of Grand Island

Parents: Mark and Aname Hanson

Class rank: no rank out of 503

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Northwestern University; computer engineering

Accomplishments: FBLA president; information technology internship; two top 5 finishes at District Quiz Bowl; jazz orchestra 

 

Sophia He

Scottsbluff

Parents: Leslie Carazos and Like He

Class rank: 3 out of 199

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: undecided; undecided  

Accomplishments: Student newspaper advertising manager; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; Academic All-State for journalism; National Federation of Music Clubs Festival Junior Cup, Class: Very Difficult II (Piano); second place at Midwest Chinese Bridge High School Speech Contest, Level Three; four place at State Journalism in both editorial writing and advertising

 

Abigail Meier

Pierce

Parents: John and Michelle Meier

Class rank: 1 out of 53

Test score: 34 ACT Nat. Merit

College: University of Nebraska at Omaha; biomechanics

Accomplishments: Student council president; four-year class officer; volleyball and basketball captain; representative on District 3 Nebraska Youth Advisory for Congressman Adrian Smith; National Honor Society

 

Jaden Nienhueser

Adams Central

Parents: Joan and Noel Nienhueser

Class rank: 2 out of 75

Test score: 34 ACT

College: University of Nebraska at Omaha; molecular and biomedical sciences and biology

Accomplishments: Student council officer; woodwind section leader/band council; four-time NMEA All-State Band; Presidential Award for science research at JSHS science fair ; Hixson-Lied Nebraska Young Artist Award for Music Composition; Nebraska State Academic Decathlon, second place essay; Quiz Bowl, ESU 9 champion and state qualifier

 

Ashley Nierman

Harvard

Parents: Mike and Janel Nierman

Class rank: 1 out of 26

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; business management   

Accomplishments: FBLA president; class treasurer; Academic All-State for journalism, track & field, music, volleyball, girls basketball and play production; State Journalism, four individual top 4 finishes; Academic Excellence Medals; school volleyball passing record in a season and for career; Superintendent's Honor Roll

 

Noah Shackelford

Sandy Creek

All State

Parents: Steven and Nanette Shackelford

Class rank: 1 out of 25

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Nebraska at Kearney; biology

Accomplishments: HOSA president; class president; district speech champion in extemporaneous speaking; ACTIONS Day, first place trigonometry; FBLA national qualifier; FFA three-year meats evaluation champion

 

 

 

 

SECOND TEAM

Alliah Bourne

Gordon-Rushville

Parents: Lynn and Jodi Bourne

Class rank: 1 out of 37

Test score: 32 ACT

 

Matthew Dailey

Sandhills

Parents: Lemoyne and Rhonda Dailey

Class rank: 1 out of 10

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Seth Daup

Gothenburg

Parents: Alan and Jenny Daup

Class rank: 1 out of 65

Test scores: 34 ACT

 

Joseph Hinrichs

Sutton

Parents: Jess and Megan Hinrichs

Class rank: 3 out of 25

Test score: 33 ACT

 

Miah G.T. Hoppens

Ogallala

Parents: Brad and Jane Hoppens

Class rank: 1 out of 72

Test score: 33 ACT

 

Benjamin Janssen

Columbus

Parents: Doug and Janelle Janssen

Class rank: 2 out of 298

Test score: 32 ACT

 

Emily Kjendal

McCook

Parents: Nate and Sarah Schneider

Class rank: 1 out of 123

Test score: 34 ACT

 

Calyn Laible

Callaway

Parents: Thomas and Gina Laible

Class rank: 2 out of 9

Test score: 32 ACT

 

Jake Nichols

Fillmore Central

Parents: Jim and Tina Nichols

Class rank: 1 out of 41

Test score: 35 ACT

 

Camille Pelan

Columbus Scotus

Parents: Jay and Tina Pelan

Class rank: 1 out of 54

Test score: 32 ACT

 

Wynema Stracener

York

Parents: Jessica Geis and Brad Stracener

Class rank: no rank out of 101

Test score: 34 ACT'

 

Grant Winkelbauer

O'Neill St. Mary's

Parents: Matthew and Erika Winkelbauer

Class rank: no rank out of 11

Test score: 34 ACT

