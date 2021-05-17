2021 All West-Central Academic Team

FIRST TEAM
Brooke Bode
Hershey
Parents: Jason and Kelly Bode
Class rank: 2 out of 35
Test score: 35 ACT
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Student government; FBLA chapter president; class vice-president; Nebraska State FBLA: eighth place cyber security, seventh place introduction to business; North Platte Community College Inter-High Day first place business communications; Academic All State for speech and play production
Matthew Dahlke
Kearney
Parents: Todd and Teresa Dahlke
Class rank: 1 out of 355
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; music education
Accomplishments: #BeKind leadership team; Quiz Bowl team captain; Eagle Scout; Vigil Honor Award; nine-time varsity letter in cross country (3), track (4) and swimming (2); NMEA All-State front row violist four times; National Honors Orchestra violist; Quiz Bowl, district championship and state finalist; Quiz Bowl team captain
Samuel Dekleva
North Platte St. Patrick
All State
Parents: Edward and Deborah Dekleva
Class rank: 1 out of 13
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Notre Dame; statistics
Accomplishments: Student council representative; cross country team captain; sophomore and senior class president; All-State Choir; Quiz Bowl; cross country state qualifier; piano performance champion; state speech qualifier
Alexander Endorf
Nebraska EV Lutheran
Parents: Rick and Tracy Endorf
Class rank: 1 out of 12
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1440 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Alabama; business with pre-law focus
Accomplishments: Class representative; student body secretary; service committee chair; dorm resident assistant; class treasurer; Quiz Bowl, two-time state qualifier, co-captain; four-time All-Conference choir medalist; One Act, two-time District Outstanding Actor award; football, 2nd Team All-District and co-captain; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program
Adarsha Ganesan
Sidney
Parents: Anitha Ganesan and Ganesan Kanagarajan
Class rank: 1 out of 90
Test score: 35 ACT
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln ; computer science
Accomplishments: Director of Unified Raiders; science club president; National Honor Society secretary; created an after-school and ACES tutoring program for high school and middle school students; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; elementary youth mentor; co-arranged autism awareness basketball game
Hannah Godwin
Kearney
Parents: Jason and Shannon Godwin
Class rank: 1 out of 355
Test score: 34 ACT
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; biological sciences
Accomplishments: Class officer; Key Club officer/treasurer; National Merit Commended Scholar; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; cross country and track: Academic All-State and All-Conference, Class A state medaling finishes, eight-time letter winner; cross country team captain, three-time Super-State and All-State in Class A state championship
Raymond Hanson
Academies of Grand Island
Parents: Mark and Aname Hanson
Class rank: no rank out of 503
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Northwestern University; computer engineering
Accomplishments: FBLA president; information technology internship; two top 5 finishes at District Quiz Bowl; jazz orchestra
Sophia He
Scottsbluff
Parents: Leslie Carazos and Like He
Class rank: 3 out of 199
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1470 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: undecided; undecided
Accomplishments: Student newspaper advertising manager; Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; Academic All-State for journalism; National Federation of Music Clubs Festival Junior Cup, Class: Very Difficult II (Piano); second place at Midwest Chinese Bridge High School Speech Contest, Level Three; four place at State Journalism in both editorial writing and advertising
Abigail Meier
Pierce
Parents: John and Michelle Meier
Class rank: 1 out of 53
Test score: 34 ACT Nat. Merit
College: University of Nebraska at Omaha; biomechanics
Accomplishments: Student council president; four-year class officer; volleyball and basketball captain; representative on District 3 Nebraska Youth Advisory for Congressman Adrian Smith; National Honor Society
Jaden Nienhueser
Adams Central
Parents: Joan and Noel Nienhueser
Class rank: 2 out of 75
Test score: 34 ACT
College: University of Nebraska at Omaha; molecular and biomedical sciences and biology
Accomplishments: Student council officer; woodwind section leader/band council; four-time NMEA All-State Band; Presidential Award for science research at JSHS science fair ; Hixson-Lied Nebraska Young Artist Award for Music Composition; Nebraska State Academic Decathlon, second place essay; Quiz Bowl, ESU 9 champion and state qualifier
Ashley Nierman
Harvard
Parents: Mike and Janel Nierman
Class rank: 1 out of 26
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; business management
Accomplishments: FBLA president; class treasurer; Academic All-State for journalism, track & field, music, volleyball, girls basketball and play production; State Journalism, four individual top 4 finishes; Academic Excellence Medals; school volleyball passing record in a season and for career; Superintendent's Honor Roll
Noah Shackelford
Sandy Creek
All State
Parents: Steven and Nanette Shackelford
Class rank: 1 out of 25
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Nebraska at Kearney; biology
Accomplishments: HOSA president; class president; district speech champion in extemporaneous speaking; ACTIONS Day, first place trigonometry; FBLA national qualifier; FFA three-year meats evaluation champion
SECOND TEAM
Alliah Bourne
Gordon-Rushville
Parents: Lynn and Jodi Bourne
Class rank: 1 out of 37
Test score: 32 ACT
Matthew Dailey
Sandhills
Parents: Lemoyne and Rhonda Dailey
Class rank: 1 out of 10
Test score: 34 ACT
Seth Daup
Gothenburg
Parents: Alan and Jenny Daup
Class rank: 1 out of 65
Test scores: 34 ACT
Joseph Hinrichs
Sutton
Parents: Jess and Megan Hinrichs
Class rank: 3 out of 25
Test score: 33 ACT
Miah G.T. Hoppens
Ogallala
Parents: Brad and Jane Hoppens
Class rank: 1 out of 72
Test score: 33 ACT
Benjamin Janssen
Columbus
Parents: Doug and Janelle Janssen
Class rank: 2 out of 298
Test score: 32 ACT
Emily Kjendal
McCook
Parents: Nate and Sarah Schneider
Class rank: 1 out of 123
Test score: 34 ACT
Calyn Laible
Callaway
Parents: Thomas and Gina Laible
Class rank: 2 out of 9
Test score: 32 ACT
Jake Nichols
Fillmore Central
Parents: Jim and Tina Nichols
Class rank: 1 out of 41
Test score: 35 ACT
Camille Pelan
Columbus Scotus
Parents: Jay and Tina Pelan
Class rank: 1 out of 54
Test score: 32 ACT
Wynema Stracener
York
Parents: Jessica Geis and Brad Stracener
Class rank: no rank out of 101
Test score: 34 ACT'