2021 C2 Summit enhances Air Force contribution to Joint All-Domain Command and Control

“The U.S. Space Force was a priority topic of discussion on the summit’s agenda in making sure that we're able to enhance integration of the space domain into joint warfighting,” he said.

One of the tools JADC2 leaders will use is the ABMS, which is a digital framework that enables connectivity and sensor compatibility to help facilitate Air Force integration in Joint All-Domain Operations.

“ABMS will enable all equipment to seamlessly communicate with one another across the kill chain,” Docauer said. “Moving forward, our focus will be on finalizing the JADC2 concept and refining AMBS technology in order to create a future Air Component JADC2 system fully integrated with the joint force, as well as our partners and allies.”

In addition to technology, the C2 Summit focused on issues such as doctrine and training related to JADC2. According to Docauer, “leaders discussed the need to look at how to leverage advanced technology and artificial intelligence through innovations in doctrine and training that optimize the speed of decision-making, organizational structures scaled to leverage technological innovation and efficiencies towards winning across the spectrum of competition and conflict, and continuing to develop the all-domain skills and decision-focused leaders needed to plan and execute JADC2.”