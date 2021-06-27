2021 College World Series has been a weird, wet and wild return to TD Ameritrade Park

They wandered in. It had been so long.
They hadn't been to the ballpark — with people (!) — in two years. The College World Series was finally back in Omaha. The entire family was headed to TD Ameritrade Park.
The smell of the food hit the six (or more) right away. The dumpsters were a gold mine. ...
Um, huh?
Yes, we're talking about the raccoons that have become social media stars. And that's just the tip of the iceberg so far as this weird, wet and wild 2021 CWS hits the home stretch Monday with the start of the championship series.
The return after a one-year pandemic absence has had a little bit of everything: Dramatic finishes. Pitching duels. Lengthy rain delays. A team sent home early.
It all started on a somewhat odd note when the pre-CWS festivities were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The CWS officially started June 19 with a rarity — a 10-4 blowout as North Carolina State rolled past Stanford.
The Wolfpack become the sentimental choice among many local fans as the team that beat the team that beat Nebraska in regionals. NC State set the stage for the unpredictable CWS, bouncing back from a 21-2 pounding by Arkansas in the super regional opener to advance to Omaha.
Then came the first sense of high CWS drama as pretournament favorite Vanderbilt rallied for a 7-6, 12-inning win over Arizona. Several other games followed along those lines, with fans needing to stay glued to their seats until the final out.
The first of three games between Mississippi State and Texas proved to be a cliffhanger as the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns 2-1 behind a 15-strikeout performance from Will Bednar. Texas scored once in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.
The next night saw an even better pitchers duel as NC State defeated Vanderbilt 1-0. Freshman Sam Highfill and reliever Evan Justice combined to outduel Jack Leiter, who struck out 15 in a 123-pitch effort.
The next afternoon, Texas eliminated Tennessee in a game that featured a Volunteers volunteer assistant ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Before leaving, he tossed his clipboard out of the dugout, scattering papers everywhere.
Mississippi State rallied late to hand Virginia its first loss that night, and Vanderbilt was one strike from elimination Wednesday before ousting Stanford 6-5. The Commodore starter was barely old enough to drive — 17-year-old Christian Little.
By that time in the series, the raccoons had made their presence felt. A local TV sportscaster tweeted two photos of the critters either popping their heads through the ceiling tiles in the fourth-floor press box or lurking on a ceiling grate.
Hamburgers, bologna and other delicacies were used to entice them out of their hiding places. The most recent count on the raccoon-o-meter is six.
The intruders were safely captured and released, giving press members the opportunity to concentrate again on baseball.
Then came the rain, which disrupted play Thursday and Friday nights. The first delay lasted 3 hours, 39 minutes and pushed the first pitch of the Texas-Virginia game to 9:46 p.m., the latest start at the CWS in 24 years.
The Friday/Saturday game between Texas and Mississippi State reached the ninth inning before it started to pour. The Bulldogs survived, but the game didn’t end until about 1:30 a.m., well past the raccoons’ bedtime.
That late game was preceded by another major bit of weirdness when NC State had players test positive for COVID-19 and suited up 13 against Vanderbilt. The Commodores won 3-1 and expected another game Saturday against the Wolfpack, one that never happened.
The NCAA declared it a no-contest because of the positive COVID-19 tests, and Vanderbilt automatically moved on to the best-of-three final. NC State left the tournament on a bitter note, with one player tweeting a one-finger salute directed at the NCAA.
As if there wasn’t enough drama in this state last week, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos surprised everyone by retiring. It was Moos who hired Will Bolt, who led the Huskers to a regional and gave NU fans hope that a return to the CWS is possible.
So now it’s on to the championship series between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. The Commodores are the defending (2019) champions, while the Bulldogs are seeking their first title.
It’s unclear what might happen over the final few days of the Series. But this year, just about anything seems possible.
