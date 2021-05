2021 Nebraska Honorable Mention

The 602 Nebraska high school seniors listed below were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition. The criteria for nomination will help you understand what makes these students so special. Each school could nominate up to five students. Nominees had to rank No. 1 or No. 2 in their senior class, or they had to have scores of at least 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT college entrance exams.