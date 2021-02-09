2021 Omaha World-Herald Scholars

2021 Academic Team nomination

The Omaha World-Herald is preparing its annual tribute to outstanding high school students in Nebraska. Letters were mailed February 12 to schools with the details and deadlines for this year’s recognition program. Additional information can be found here.

Criteria for Nomination

• Every Nebraska school automatically has two nominees – the two highest-ranked students in the senior class.

AND

• Schools also may nominate up to three seniors who scored at least a 32 on the ACT or at least 1450 on the SAT.

How the Program Works

From all eligible students, the newspaper selects a 12-member first team for each Nebraska region, and a 12-member second team for each Nebraska region.

From the students named to the three Nebraska first teams, a nine-member All State team is chosen. This team will be featured in our Scholars special section in May.