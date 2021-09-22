3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $799,000

Terrific horse acreage! 28+ Acres in Cass County. Never leave pavement, minutes from interstate. One of a kind. Just East of Lincoln & West of Omaha. This property has a completely updated home, and wonderful building. The property has a 70 x 180 barn with 28 stalls, 2 bathrooms, water, loft for hay. Other building 20 x 30 hay barn, 24 x 42 storage building, detached garage 25 x 25. This acreage has two large horse arena's all in pipe, & turn outs. The home has new kitchen, 2 new updated baths. Very open floor plan, 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. The home has all wood floors, fireplace, deck, covered front porch, attached one car garage & screen porch. Main level laundry room. Open House Aug 8, 1:00pm-3:00pm.