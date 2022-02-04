3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $119,600

This property is on a sloping lot and backs to a open space and ball field. The exterior of the home has aluminum/steel siding. Vinyl clad windows throughout. Brick paver steps to front entry. Patio and Lawn garden shed in the rear. Furnace is about 5 years old. Central air probable the same but not verified. Main level has 2 bedrooms living room/dining open to kitchen. 2nd bedroom looks like they were moving or installed laundry hook ups there. The upper level is a dormer type high ceilings. Non- conforming 4th bedroom on the second level and 2 non conforming rooms in basement. There is another full bathroom in basement. Laundry and utility room also in the basement. This house needs drywall repairs, flooring. Microwave in kitchen but no other appliances. New double kitchen sink but no fixtures. Attached garage below grade. Seller is selling this house in it's as is where is condition.