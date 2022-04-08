3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $145,000

Opportunity knocks with this Mid Century Modern investment property. Modern roof lines hover over this diamond in the rough on a private wooded lot. Almost 1500 sq ft inside including wood floors on the main floor. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths (potential to be 1.75), spacious entry way, 2 fireplaces and 1 car garage. HVAC 2018, H20 2008, vinyl siding and roof appears to be newer. Deep backyard has private patio, 2 water features, walking paths, and a shed. Walking distance to Bellevue East High! Property is sold as-is, where is, no repairs will be done by seller.