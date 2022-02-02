3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $299,900

Looking for an acreage in your budget? Your wait is over! Don't miss this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath modern farmhouse bungalow sitting on nearly 1 Acre! Home has been updated with new flooring in kitchen and pantry, new sanded/stained wood floors, new carpet, new quartz countertops and tile backsplash in the kitchen, new lighting and new paint throughout the entire home. Oversized eat-in kitchen w/ small pantry and sliders to the deck. Plus, a 1+ car garage and three additional outbuildings. Acreage living conveniently located near schools and shopping is at your fingertips!