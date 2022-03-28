 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $375,000

Cute as a button and just waiting for a new owner. Convenient to Offutt, Kennedy Freeway, shopping & dining, this home boasts granite counters, painted white cabinets, LVP flooring thru-out most of the main level (bedrooms are carpet), sprinkler & walk-out basement. Huge basement to finish for additional space. Make this home yours today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert