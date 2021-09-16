 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $398,449

3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $398,449

3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $398,449

West Facing ranch backing to green space. This open concept ranch plan is nothing like you have seen. Upgraded PLVT floors throughout the main living areas, wrapped stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and much more. And there is still time to pick your finishes! Picture of similar home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert