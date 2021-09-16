 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $450,000

This beautifully designed Sudbeck Ranch home offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, stunning great room fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. This is a zero entry home from the main entrance and entry from garage allowing for easy access. The full finished basement has so much space with large bedrooms and a full bath. Nice walk-out lot.

