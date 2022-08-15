 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $508,777

The Asheville ranch floor plan by Sherwood Homes sitting on beautiful treed walkout lot located off of 48th and Capehart in Lions Gate. This open concept ranch has LVP throughout the main living areas, granite counters, custom cabinets, stone fireplace with side built-ins and upgraded appliances with gas range. Beautiful master suite with large walk-in closet connecting to the laundry. And the best news is you still have time to select finishes!

